Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

