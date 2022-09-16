Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ABB by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ABB by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

ABB Stock Down 0.3 %

About ABB

ABB stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

