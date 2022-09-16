Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

