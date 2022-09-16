Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 324.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

