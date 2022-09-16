Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,507 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 42.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $16.97 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.