Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.