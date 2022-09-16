Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 418,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after buying an additional 113,197 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after buying an additional 292,582 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

