Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

