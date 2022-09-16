Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Shares of ADI opened at $147.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

