Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU opened at $68.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

