Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $844,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

BTI stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

