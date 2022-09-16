Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $860,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

