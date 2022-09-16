Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $632.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $670.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

