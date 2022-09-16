Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.56 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

