Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.