Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

ETR stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

