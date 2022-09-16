Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

