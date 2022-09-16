Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average is $302.47. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

