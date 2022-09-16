Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

