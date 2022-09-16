Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after acquiring an additional 824,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

