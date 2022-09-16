Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,643 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Newmont stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

