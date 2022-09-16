Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.