Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CFG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

