Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SAP by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in SAP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

