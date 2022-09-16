Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

