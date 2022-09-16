Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $282.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

