Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

