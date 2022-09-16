Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

About IDEXX Laboratories

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $349.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $689.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.