Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.2 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $485.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.37 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

