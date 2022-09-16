Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.31 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

