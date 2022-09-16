Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 232,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 79,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $599,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVOG opened at $171.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.79 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.62.

