Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.01 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

