Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,127,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,311.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

