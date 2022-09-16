Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

