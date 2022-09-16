Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 38,044 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 564,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 232,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

