Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 47,995 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,995 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.