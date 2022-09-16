Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 5,888 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.