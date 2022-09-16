Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

