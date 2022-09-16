Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 801 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

