Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 9,473 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

