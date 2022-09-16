Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

