Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1,188.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.