Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Purchases A$144,000.00 in Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) insider David Schwartz acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.00 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of A$144,000.00 ($100,699.30).

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96.

Get Schaffer alerts:

Schaffer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to the automotive industry. Its Building Materials segment manufactures pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete floors, beams, and wall products for infrastructure, building, and resource projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.