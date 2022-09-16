Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

