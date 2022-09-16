Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 122,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,088,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

