Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 26,600 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.90 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

