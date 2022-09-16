Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 92,761 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWND. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWND opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.18.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

