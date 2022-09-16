Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $186,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $982,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

