Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 496,546 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 496,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $1,493,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VHNA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.