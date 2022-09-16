Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

GNAC stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Group Nine Acquisition Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

